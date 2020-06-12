FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 264.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,598.67.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,557.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,417.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,044.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,275.86 billion, a PE ratio of 122.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,722.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.98 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.