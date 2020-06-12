eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $231,200.00.

eXp World stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.58 and a beta of 2.94. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $12.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $274.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.80 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of eXp World by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of eXp World by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. Stephens reduced their target price on eXp World from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on eXp World from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

