Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Update

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a growth of 160.4% from the May 14th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ESEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Euroseas in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.35 target price on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on Euroseas from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of ESEA opened at $2.50 on Friday. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter. Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, analysts expect that Euroseas will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

