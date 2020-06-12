ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 3,302 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.09% of GameStop worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 1,769.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. GameStop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.36.

In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin sold 34,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $184,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George E. Sherman, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,484.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $328.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

