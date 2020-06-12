Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Director Sells $585,559.00 in Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,559. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EL opened at $191.45 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 282,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 83.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 226,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,175,000 after purchasing an additional 102,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 18.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,368 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

