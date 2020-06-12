Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Gregory Smith Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Gregory Smith sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$312,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,648 shares in the company, valued at C$3,908,424.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$4.90 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.86.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

