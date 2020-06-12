Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

NYSE EMR opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

