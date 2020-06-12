Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701,677 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.29% of Emerson Electric worth $82,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,429,000 after purchasing an additional 102,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,302,000 after buying an additional 203,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,189,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,583,000 after buying an additional 237,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,722,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,801 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EMR traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $61.62. The company had a trading volume of 495,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

