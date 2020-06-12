Elysian (ELY) Hits Market Capitalization of $77,926.04

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Elysian token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a total market cap of $77,926.04 and approximately $1.14 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00045345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $596.14 or 0.06271627 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030231 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002583 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Elysian Profile

ELY is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

