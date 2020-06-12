Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,353 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $2,013,000. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $5,780,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 21.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 66.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 76,699 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 30,619 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.5% during the first quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 17,680 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $176,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,152 shares of company stock worth $25,054,952. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $124.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.91. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.59.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

