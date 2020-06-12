Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon Sells 229,208 Shares of Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 229,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $18,847,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,612,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,204,477.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $881,800.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $624,900.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $504,200.00.

Shares of ESTC opened at $81.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average is $66.89. Elastic NV has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Elastic by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,468.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Elastic by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.86.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

