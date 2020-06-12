Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) Short Interest Update

Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the May 14th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Eastern in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Eastern alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $18.01 on Friday. Eastern has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $119.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $65.33 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

In other news, Director James A. Mitarotonda bought 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $25,720.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eastern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eastern by 133.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eastern by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Eastern by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.