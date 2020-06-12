Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Director Paul Andrew Zuber Sells 7,400 Shares

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $262,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,187.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Andrew Zuber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dynatrace alerts:

On Monday, May 11th, Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $244,718.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $185,000.00.

DT stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 76.59%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.61.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.