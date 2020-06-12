Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259,481 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Duke Energy worth $87,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 33,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.29.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.12. 625,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

