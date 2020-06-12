Douglas N. Armer Sells 548 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $15,804.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,103.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $23.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

