Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,724 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,578,000 after acquiring an additional 609,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,186,000 after acquiring an additional 308,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,212,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,067,000 after acquiring an additional 332,917 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.08.

DG opened at $191.81 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $194.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.03.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

