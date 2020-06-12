Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) EVP Carman R. Wenkoff Sells 7,300 Shares

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $191.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $194.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.03. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,279,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

