Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 437,486 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 561.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cfra reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.84.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.