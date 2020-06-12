Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Down to $20.56

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.69, but opened at $20.56. Delek US shares last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 76,281 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $13.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.02.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.76). Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 839,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $8,746,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,074,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $40,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $37,554,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,472,000 after purchasing an additional 669,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,394,000.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

