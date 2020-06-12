Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 8.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLAY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. 5,748,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,596,969. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $500,623.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,630.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.