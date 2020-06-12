Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.83 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $636.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Stephen M. King sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,630.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $500,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

