Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $636.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PLAY shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In other news, Director Stephen M. King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,630.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $500,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.