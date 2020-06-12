Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 116.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 606,652 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.93% of Darden Restaurants worth $61,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 369.2% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 30,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 26,299 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 406,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,119,000 after buying an additional 18,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 20,530 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO David C. George purchased 4,273 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,970.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 25,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $72.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.