Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $174.29

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $174.29 and last traded at $174.21, with a volume of 103657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total value of $552,646.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 274,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,188,000 after buying an additional 207,225 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 921.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

