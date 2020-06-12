DA Davidson Weighs in on Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.56.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 26.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.35. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 45,055 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.