DA Davidson Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $300.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $190.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.79.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,919. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.57. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $324.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 657,427 shares of company stock worth $124,997,129. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,044.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.