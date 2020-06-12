DA Davidson Increases Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $42.00

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price objective upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLCE. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.81.
PLCE traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,486. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.47. Childrens Place has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $102.55. The stock has a market cap of $682.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
In other Childrens Place news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $79,808.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $146,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $708,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth about $2,155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000.
Childrens Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.