DA Davidson Increases Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $42.00

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price objective upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLCE. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.81.

PLCE traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,486. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.47. Childrens Place has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $102.55. The stock has a market cap of $682.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.30. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Childrens Place’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Childrens Place news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $79,808.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $146,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $708,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth about $2,155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

