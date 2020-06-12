CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.35.

CVSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of CV Sciences in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital lowered shares of CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CV Sciences from $0.80 to $1.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

OTCMKTS:CVSI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.69. 812,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.35. CV Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that CV Sciences will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.