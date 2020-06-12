CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 666,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $96,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after acquiring an additional 213,426 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,368,000 after purchasing an additional 534,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,179,000 after buying an additional 331,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $537,278,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,887,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,885,000 after buying an additional 66,897 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. New Street Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.08.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.01. The stock had a trading volume of 332,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.37. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $176.85. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

