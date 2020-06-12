Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz Sells 243,264 Shares

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $23,119,810.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $20,741,918.13.

On Monday, May 11th, George Kurtz sold 249,498 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $19,243,780.74.

On Monday, April 20th, George Kurtz sold 35,640 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,432,786.40.

On Friday, April 17th, George Kurtz sold 17,820 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $1,154,557.80.

On Wednesday, April 15th, George Kurtz sold 500 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $31,265.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, George Kurtz sold 300,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $18,039,000.00.

On Friday, March 27th, George Kurtz sold 17,820 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $1,062,784.80.

On Monday, March 23rd, George Kurtz sold 57,510 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $2,685,141.90.

On Friday, March 20th, George Kurtz sold 43,830 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,195,444.70.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $96.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $103.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.80.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

