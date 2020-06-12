Critical Survey: Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) vs. Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST)

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) and Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Mack Cali Realty has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels and Resorts has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

87.8% of Mack Cali Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Host Hotels and Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Mack Cali Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Host Hotels and Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mack Cali Realty and Host Hotels and Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mack Cali Realty $350.93 million 4.07 $111.86 million $1.62 9.72 Host Hotels and Resorts $5.47 billion 1.64 $920.00 million $1.78 7.13

Host Hotels and Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Mack Cali Realty. Host Hotels and Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mack Cali Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mack Cali Realty and Host Hotels and Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack Cali Realty 1 3 3 0 2.29 Host Hotels and Resorts 2 6 8 0 2.38

Mack Cali Realty presently has a consensus target price of $21.71, indicating a potential upside of 37.87%. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus target price of $13.97, indicating a potential upside of 9.97%. Given Mack Cali Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mack Cali Realty is more favorable than Host Hotels and Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Mack Cali Realty and Host Hotels and Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack Cali Realty -40.73% -2.99% -0.97% Host Hotels and Resorts 14.25% 9.95% 5.69%

Dividends

Mack Cali Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Host Hotels and Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Mack Cali Realty pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Host Hotels and Resorts pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mack Cali Realty has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Host Hotels and Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Host Hotels and Resorts beats Mack Cali Realty on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully-integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Sheraton, W, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Hyatt, Fairmont, Hilton, Swissôtel, ibis and Novotel, as well as independent brands in the operation of properties in over 50 major markets.

