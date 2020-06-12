Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 10th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1119 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:CZZ opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. Cosan has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.83. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cosan will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

CZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

