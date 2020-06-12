Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Gap Down to $19.06

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.35, but opened at $19.06. Continental Resources shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 124,125 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLR. Piper Sandler lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.54.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.18%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 7,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,265 shares of company stock worth $139,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 283,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

