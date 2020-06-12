ContentBox Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $85,842.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016442 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 69% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

