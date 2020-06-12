Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Consolidated Water an industry rank of 132 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Richard Finlay purchased 5,445 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $78,353.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,380.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired 11,112 shares of company stock valued at $162,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 65,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth about $788,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 380,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 136,166 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWCO stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $15.02. 510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,406. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.11. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $237.75 million, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.23.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

