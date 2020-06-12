Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.49

Colonial Coal International Corp (CVE:CAD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 110599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 million and a PE ratio of -47.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.33.

Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Colonial Coal International Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metallurgical coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project with 17 licenses covering an area of 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal project with 8 licenses covering an area of 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

