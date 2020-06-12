CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 195.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CNX Resources worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 237.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10. CNX Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

