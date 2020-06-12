Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Major Shareholder Corp Loews Purchases 303,758 Shares of Stock

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 303,758 shares of Cna Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,446,873.80. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67. Cna Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Cna Financial had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Cna Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

CNA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cna Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cna Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,618 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cna Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cna Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

