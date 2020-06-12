CloakCoin (CLOAK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,437.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $881,947.64 and approximately $24,437.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003913 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000439 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,461,054 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

