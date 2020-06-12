Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Paul J. Hough Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $140.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $155.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.10.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,859 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after acquiring an additional 52,458 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 91,827 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 34,165 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,658 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,435,000 after acquiring an additional 49,683 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

