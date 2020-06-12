Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) to announce ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Two analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.35) and the highest is ($0.22). Cimarex Energy posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 173.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to $5.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on XEC. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Cimarex Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $51.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 66.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 24.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 64.6% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 117,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.30. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $61.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

