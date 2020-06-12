Chromia Trading Up 73.4% This Week (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $12.30 million and approximately $19.46 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 73.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.58 or 0.01941887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00175786 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00117018 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 410,559,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,392,548 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

