Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $2.10. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 3,783,031 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $280.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.53 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 10.72%.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 99,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62,606 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 15,805 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 189,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.11.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.