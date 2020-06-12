Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Shares Gap Down to $23.75

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.30, but opened at $23.75. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 4,744,314 shares changing hands.
CHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra reissued a “strong sell” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $242.86.
The stock has a market capitalization of $164.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40.
About Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)
Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.
