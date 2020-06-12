Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Shares Gap Down to $23.75

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.30, but opened at $23.75. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 4,744,314 shares changing hands.

CHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra reissued a “strong sell” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $242.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $164.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,490,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 119,019 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90,825 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,138,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,646,554 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 426,909 shares during the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

