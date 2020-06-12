Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Up 12.1% in May

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the May 14th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.24). Chemung Financial had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth bought 6,658 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.89 per share, with a total value of $172,375.62. Also, EVP Loren D. Cole bought 1,197 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,571.38. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,547.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,796 shares of company stock worth $537,083 in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,657,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 15.8% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 165,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 22,457 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 416,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth about $273,000. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHMG. TheStreet cut Chemung Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.