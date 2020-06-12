Charles Berg Sells 357 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Stock

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of Davita stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:DVA opened at $79.95 on Friday. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $90.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Davita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Davita by 27.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,567,000 after purchasing an additional 114,536 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Davita during the 1st quarter valued at $947,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Davita during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Davita by 99.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 268,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,421,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

