CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Up 12.1% in May

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the May 14th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in CF Industries by 2,859.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in CF Industries by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 911.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 342.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Shares of CF opened at $29.23 on Friday. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

