Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) CEO David D. Ossip Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $40,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,849,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE CDAY opened at $70.48 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.20 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
