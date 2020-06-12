Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) CEO David D. Ossip Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $40,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,849,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CDAY opened at $70.48 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.20 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

