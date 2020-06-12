Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Major Shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund Acquires 2,049,486 Shares of Stock

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 2,049,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $5,000,745.84. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Armistice Capital Master Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cerecor alerts:

On Tuesday, March 31st, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 111,914 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $277,546.72.

On Monday, March 23rd, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 11,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $32,670.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 1,981,219 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,428,540.06.

CERC stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Cerecor Inc has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CERC. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cerecor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group cut Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerecor in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50,422 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter worth $119,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 564,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 44,205 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.