Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Acquires 7,176 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 7,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.50 per share, with a total value of $513,084.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 807,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,706,720.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $74.96 on Friday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $93.49. The stock has a market cap of $441.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average of $77.24.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Century Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

CNBKA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.